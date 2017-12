TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Tuesday that uncertainty about overseas economies and moves in financial markets posed risks to Japan’s economic outlook.

Japanese Minister of Economic Revitalization Toshimitsu Motegi attends a news conference on the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) Ministerial Meeting during APEC 2017 in Da Nang, Vietnam, November 11, 2017. REUTERS/Kham

Motegi, speaking to reporters, said he expected Japan’s economy to continue to expand gradually due to strong domestic demand and rising exports.