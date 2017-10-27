FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Motegi says no change to method for judging end to deflation
October 27, 2017 / 2:09 AM / a day ago

Japan's Motegi says no change to method for judging end to deflation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Friday there is no change to the government’s stance that it will look at consumer prices, the gross domestic product deflator, and several other indicators to determine whether it can declare an end to deflation.

Japan's Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi speaks at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan August 3, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Motegi, speaking to reporters, said consumer prices did not accelerate in September, but the output gap is improving and the business sector supports the government’s plan for wages to rise by 3 percent next year.

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
