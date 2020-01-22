Business News
Japan December exports fall 6.3% year/year: MOF

FILE PHOTO: Newly manufactured vehicles await export at a port in Yokohama, Japan, January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s exports fell 6.3% in December from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance (MOF) data showed on Thursday, in a sign weak external demand is keeping a lid on the export-reliant economy.

That compared with a 4.2% decrease expected by economists in a Reuters poll and followed a 7.9% year-on-year decline in the previous month.

Imports fell 4.9% in the year to December, versus the median estimate for a 3.4% decrease. They fell 15.7% in the previous month.

As a result, the trade balance came to a deficit of 152.5 billion yen ($1.39 billion), versus the median estimate for a 150 billion yen shortfall.

($1 = 109.7100 yen)

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

