July 17, 2018 / 10:43 AM / Updated 2 minutes ago

Japan, EU sign FTA amid worries about Trump's trade war

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan and the European Union signed a wide-ranging free trade deal on Tuesday that both sides hope will act as a counterweight to the protectionist forces unleashed by U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade policies.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe poses after signing a contract with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and European Council President Donald Tusk at the Japanese Prime Minister's office in Tokyo, Japan, July 17, 2018. Martin Bureau/Pool via Reuters

The ambitious trade pact, which creates the world’s largest open economic area, comes amid fears that a trade war between the United States and China will diminish the role of free trade in the global economic order.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe signed the trade pact with European Council President Donald Tusk, who speaks for the 28 EU national leaders, and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, the bloc’s executive head.

Japan and the EU account for about a third of global GDP and their trade relationship has room to grow, according to EU officials who expect the deal to boost the EU economy by 0.8 percent and Japan’s by 0.3 percent over the long-term.

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Darren Schuettler and Clarence Fernandez

