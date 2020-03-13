Dashboard of Japanese stocks with a stake in Olympics' success

(Reuters) - Japanese stocks banking on the success of the Olympics this year are taking a hit as the rapid spread of coronavirus is threatening a cancellation of the world’s biggest sporting tournament.

Tokyo 2020 organizers said on Friday they were moving ahead with preparations to hold “safe and secure” Games on schedule, after U.S. President Donald Trump said officials should consider delaying the event for one year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Japan has sought to squash speculation that the event, which has cost it at least $12 billion in preparations and attracted more than $3 billion in domestic sponsorships, could be canceled or postponed as the coronavirus cases grow worldwide, including in Japan.

The following charts show how market prices and valuations of these firms have changed in the past couple of months.

(Graphic: Japan's Olympics-involved stocks - here)

(Graphic: Japan domestic sponsors' price performance - here)

(Graphic: Valuations of Olympics-involved stocks - here)

(Graphic: Analyst revisions over the past two months - here)

(Graphic: Olympics-involved stocks vs Broader indexes - here)