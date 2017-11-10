FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan sees 60 percent chance of La Niña pattern emerging by end of winter
#Environment
November 10, 2017 / 6:58 AM / 2 days ago

Japan sees 60 percent chance of La Niña pattern emerging by end of winter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s weather bureau said on Friday that some characteristics of a La Niña weather pattern are continuing and that it sees a 60 percent chance of La Niña weather conditions emerging by the end of winter.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said last month that there were growing signs of a La Niña pattern emerging as sea water temperatures being monitored near the equator in the Pacific Ocean were now cooler than their benchmark levels.

At that time, it predicted a 50 percent chance a La Niña would emerge by winter.

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
