FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Imprisoned in Myanmar
India Elections
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Environment
October 11, 2018 / 5:30 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Japan weather bureau says 70 percent chance of El Nino emerging in autumn

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s weather bureau said on Thursday there is a 70 percent chance an El Nino weather pattern could emerge during the Northern Hemisphere autumn.

The Japan Meteorological Agency also said recent weather patterns have been normal without either a La Nina or El Nino event.

Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology said on Tuesday that a recent warming of the Pacific Ocean has led to a 70 percent chance of an El Nino weather event developing this year.

The last El Nino, a warming of ocean surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific that typically occurs every few years, occurred around 2015/2016 and caused weather-related crop damage, fires and flash floods.

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.