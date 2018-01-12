FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Long night for hundreds of passengers on Japan train trapped by snow
Sections
Featured
Indian retail inflation likely hit a 17-month high in December
Reuters poll
Indian retail inflation likely hit a 17-month high in December
Trump questions letting in immigrants from Africa, Haiti
U.S.
Trump questions letting in immigrants from Africa, Haiti
Director Guild embraces women, minorities in awards nominations
Entertainment
Director Guild embraces women, minorities in awards nominations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
January 12, 2018 / 4:37 AM / Updated an hour ago

Long night for hundreds of passengers on Japan train trapped by snow

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Hundreds of passengers spent a cramped and uncomfortable night and much of Friday morning stuck on a crowded train trapped by heavy snow at a railroad crossing not far from a station in northern Japan, an official said.

The Shinetsu Line in Niigata prefecture came to a halt just before 7 p.m. (1000 GMT) on Thursday with about 430 people on board, many with no seats, before resuming 15-and-a-half hours later.

The train had heating and a washroom but five passengers reported falling ill and were taken to hospital, said a spokesman at East Japan Railway, which operates the line. Passengers were advised not to get off and walk to the station, about a kilometer away, for safety reasons, he said.

Heavy snowfall - more than 10 times the average in some areas - has snarled transportation across northern and western Japan.

The train was stuck in Sanjo city, about 300 km (190 miles) northwest of Tokyo. Sanjo was expecting as much as 20 cm (8 inches) of snow in a six-hour period on Friday.

Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.