FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
JBS sells Canada cattle feeding operation for $40 million to MCF
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals - Americas
July 14, 2017 / 9:26 PM / a month ago

JBS sells Canada cattle feeding operation for $40 million to MCF

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's JBS SA has agreed to sell its feed lots in Canada and an adjoining farm to MCF Holdings Ltd for $40 million, the company said in a securities filing on Friday.

According to the terms of the agreement JBS' subsidiary Food Canada Inc. signed, MCF will continue to supply cattle to JBS Canada's unit in Brooks, the filing said. On June 20, after its controlling shareholder paid a record fine for involvement in corruption, JBS announced the intention to sell $1.8 billion in assets, including its U.S. cattle feeding operation.

Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Sandra Maler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.