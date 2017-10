BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA (JBSS3.SA) remains interested in an U.S. initial public offering of its processed food subsidiary JBS Foods International BV, the company said on Tuesday after requesting the withdrawal of the planned IPO.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA is seen in the city of Jundiai, Brazil June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File Photo

JBS in a statement said the listing could happen at a more appropriate moment in the future. Parent JBS and the processed food subsidiary first announced plans for a U.S. offering on Dec. 5.