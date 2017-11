SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean budget airline Jin Air Co Ltd said on Tuesday its planned initial public offering (IPO) would raise 381.6 billion won ($350 million).

The affiliate of South Korea’s biggest carrier, Korean Air Lines Co Ltd (003490.KS), priced its IPO at the top of an indicative range of 26,800-31,800 won per share, the airline said in a regulatory filing.

It plans to debut on the South Korean main bourse .KS11 some time in December.