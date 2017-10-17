FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
J&J's Puerto Rico plants running, can't rule out shortages
October 17, 2017 / 1:23 PM / 4 days ago

J&J's Puerto Rico plants running, can't rule out shortages

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson said all of its manufacturing sites on Puerto Rico are running again after Hurricane Maria hit the island last month, but it cannot rule out intermittent shortages of some of its drugs.

The company did not specify which drugs might be at risk of shortages, but said that many of the drugs produced on the island had second production sites or backup supply elsewhere.

“We are closely monitoring inventories across our global manufacturing network, prioritizing production of essential products and have already begun shipping newly manufactured goods from the island,” J&J Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso said on the company’s earnings conference call.

He said the company did not foresee any material impact on future results from the hurricane and that all six of its plants on the island had reliable generator power and were working up to full capacity.

Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
