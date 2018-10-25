FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Road to Brexit
India Elections
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Environment
October 25, 2018 / 4:20 PM / in 25 minutes

At least 14 school children die in Jordan flash flood

2 Min Read

DEAD SEA Jordan (Reuters) - At least 14 school children and teachers died in a flash flood near Jordan’s Dead Sea on Thursday that happened while they were on an outing, rescuers and hospital workers said.

Thirty four people were rescued in an operation involving helicopters and army troops, police chief Brigadier General Farid al Sharaa told state television. Some of those rescued are in a serious condition.

Hundreds of families and relatives converged on Shounah hospital a few kilometers from the resort area. Relatives sobbed and searched for missing children, a witness said.

Israel sent search-and-rescue helicopters to assist, an Israeli military statement said adding the team dispatched at Amman’s request, was operating on the Jordanian side of the Dead Sea.

Civil defence spokesman Captain Iyad al Omar told Reuters the number of casualties was expected to rise.

A witness said a bus with 37 school children and seven teachers had been on a trip to a resort area when raging flood waters swept them into a valley.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.