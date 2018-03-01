Illinois' Cook County extends tax deadline due to bank glitch

(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) said on Wednesday that Illinois’ Cook County, which includes the city of Chicago, will extend the property tax deadline for online taxpayers due to a computer glitch at the U.S. bank.

The deadline will be pushed to 11:59 p.m. on March 2 for anyone paying the first installment of their 2017 Cook County property tax online, the bank said in a statement.

An issue with the bank’s online property tax payment system prevented taxpayers from making payments late on Wednesday morning, JPMorgan said.

At 9 p.m. Chicago time on Wednesday, JPMorgan said the system was up and running again. It had failed in the late morning.

A JPMorgan spokeswoman said by email,“We’re long-standing partners with the county and the treasurer’s office and we’ll work with them on solutions to any issues this matter caused.”

About 20 other counties use the service for collecting tax payments but only Cook County has an approaching deadline, she said.