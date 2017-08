FILE PHOTO: An employee works near screens in the virus lab at the headquarters of Russian cyber security company Kaspersky Labs in Moscow July 29, 2013.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia does not rule out retaliatory measures if the United States bans Moscow-based cyber security firm Kaspersky Lab's products, RIA news agency cited Russia's Communications Minister Nikolai Nikiforov as saying on Thursday.

On Wednesday U.S. senators sought to ban Kaspersky Lab's products from use by the military because of fears the company is vulnerable to "Russian government influence".