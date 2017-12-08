Growth plan for MLS

Toronto FC General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko discusses how Major League Soccer has grown to this point and the steps it needs to take to become a bigger force in the global game. Plus, my take on Roger Goodell’s role with the NFL and why Detroit should win one of two expansion franchises MLS plans to award by the end of 2017.
