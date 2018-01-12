FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fan 'experience' may be going overboard, says former Toronto sports CEO
#Keeping Score
January 12, 2018 / 5:27 PM / a day ago

Fan 'experience' may be going overboard, says former Toronto sports CEO

Rick Horrow, Tanner Simkins

1 Min Read

Richard Peddie served as CEO of Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment where he oversaw the Toronto Raptors, Toronto Maple Leafs and other teams. He expresses concerns about the amount of attention paid to the amenities at stadiums instead of what’s happening on the court. He also explains why he thinks owners will have to shell out more for new facilities and rely less on public financing.

Rick Horrow is the CEO of Horrow Sports. As an attorney and consultant, he has been the architect of 100+ deals worth more than $20 billion in sports, performing arts, and other urban infrastructure projects. Horrow pioneered the public/private partnership and infrastructure branding concepts that, to date, have enticed more than $4 billion in corporate funding to cities and development projects. The opinions expressed here and in videos and podcasts hosted by Rick are his alone and do not represent the views of Reuters.

