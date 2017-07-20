FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Forget Tiger Woods - golf is scoring without him
#Keeping Score
July 20, 2017 / 7:00 PM / 3 months ago

Forget Tiger Woods - golf is scoring without him

Rick Horrow, Tanner Simkins

1 Min Read

Buyout firm Apollo is buying golf course operator ClubCorp for $1.1 billion as the sport experiences growth in terms of new players and higher purses at major tournaments. We discuss the health of the sport and also how it provides a boost to organizations working with the tournaments. Glen Mack, the executive director of culinary school Brightwater talks about how his students are benefiting from a relationship with the LPGA. Plus, a look at how much the Houston Rockets could fetch as the NBA team goes up for sale.

