Assessing business risk to NFL from national anthem discord

The league has rejected President Trump’s calls to punish players who kneel for the national anthem to protest racism. The ongoing dispute poses financial risk for teams and for sponsors. We discuss some of those challenges and how they may play out. Plus, Atlanta Falcon’s CEO Rich McKay explains how the team’s new stadium deal came together and how it aims to create an unparalleled live experience for sports fans and concertgoers.
Rick Horrow is the CEO of Horrow Sports. As an attorney and consultant, he has been the architect of 100+ deals worth more than $20 billion in sports, performing arts, and other urban infrastructure projects. Horrow pioneered the public/private partnership and infrastructure branding concepts that, to date, have enticed more than $4 billion in corporate funding to cities and development projects. The opinions expressed here and in videos and podcasts hosted by Rick are his alone and do not represent the views of Reuters