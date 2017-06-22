FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
The importance of independence to Notre Dame Football
June 22, 2017 / 7:38 PM / 4 months ago

The importance of independence to Notre Dame Football

Rick Horrow, Tanner Simkins

1 Min Read

Notre Dame Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick explains why he likes that the university’s football team is not part of a major conference. He also praises the college football playoff and discusses the challenges student-athletes have dealing with social media abuse. Plus, how Major League Baseball may benefit from the career of prospect Hunter Greene.

Rick Horrow is the CEO of Horrow Sports. As an attorney and consultant, he has been the architect of 100+ deals worth more than $20 billion in sports, performing arts, and other urban infrastructure projects. Horrow pioneered the public/private partnership and infrastructure branding concepts that, to date, have enticed more than $4 billion in corporate funding to cities and development projects. The opinions expressed here and in videos and podcasts hosted by Rick are his alone and do not represent the views of Reuters.

