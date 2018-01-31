FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2018 / 8:28 PM / Updated 8 hours ago

Super Bowl 52 shines light on Minnesota stadium

Rick Horrow, Tanner Simkins

1 Min Read

Minnesota Vikings Chief Information Officer Kevin Warren discusses the effort to build a new stadium which hosts the Super Bowl this year. He also talks about how it has revitalized the neighborhood around the facility. Plus, he gives his thoughts on the Vikings brand and what the organization can do to strengthen it.

Rick Horrow is the CEO of Horrow Sports. As an attorney and consultant, he has been the architect of 100+ deals worth more than $20 billion in sports, performing arts, and other urban infrastructure projects. Horrow pioneered the public/private partnership and infrastructure branding concepts that, to date, have enticed more than $4 billion in corporate funding to cities and development projects. The opinions expressed here and in videos and podcasts hosted by Rick are his alone and do not represent the views of Reuters.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
