2 months ago
Aiming to score in basketball
June 8, 2017 / 7:44 PM / 2 months ago

Aiming to score in basketball

Rick Horrow and Tanner Simkins

1 Min Read

Noah Basketball CEO John Carter discusses his company’s technology, is designed to improve the shooting percentage of basketball players. Carter says the product is used by more than 100 teams at the NBA, college, and high school level. He also talks about his business plan. Plus, Major League Baseball goes to London and the NHL celebrates its success in Nashville.

Rick Horrow is the CEO of Horrow Sports. As an attorney and consultant, he has been the architect of 100+ deals worth more than $20 billion in sports, performing arts, and other urban infrastructure projects. Horrow pioneered the public/private partnership and infrastructure branding concepts that, to date, have enticed more than $4 billion in corporate funding to cities and development projects. The opinions expressed here and in videos and podcasts hosted by Rick are his alone and do not represent the views of Reuters

