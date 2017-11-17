Cal Ripken Junior turns baseball into an outdoor classroom

Baseball Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Junior discusses his work building baseball fields to help at-risk youth learn the sport and valuable life lessons that go with playing it. Plus, how the tax bill in Congress could impact stadium construction and how Amazon is increasing its involvement in streaming sports.

Baltimore Orioles former shortstop Cal Ripken, Jr. is interviewed during workouts the day before game one of the 2014 ALCS at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Credit: Joy R. Absalon-USA TODAY Sports

