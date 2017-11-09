FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
High-speed raceway for drivers and fans
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens by the hour
Top news
Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens by the hour
Lebanon believes Saudi holds Hariri, demands his return
Exclusive
Middle East
Lebanon believes Saudi holds Hariri, demands his return
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Keeping Score
November 9, 2017 / 7:57 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

High-speed raceway for drivers and fans

Rick, Horrow, Tanner, Simkins

1 Min Read

The Phoenix Raceway is undergoing a major upgrade as part of a partnership with a technology company to provide faster internet connectivity to fans and more interactive experiences. Bryan Sperber who is the president of the motorsports facility explains the project. Plus, a look at a new survey ranking the most marketable players in the NBA.

here

Rick Horrow is the CEO of Horrow Sports. As an attorney and consultant, he has been the architect of 100+ deals worth more than $20 billion in sports, performing arts, and other urban infrastructure projects. Horrow pioneered the public/private partnership and infrastructure branding concepts that, to date, have enticed more than $4 billion in corporate funding to cities and development projects. The opinions expressed here and in videos and podcasts hosted by Rick are his alone and do not represent the views of Reuters

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.