Why Bob Stoops likes the College Football Playoff but not overtime rules
December 29, 2017 / 4:14 PM / in a day

Why Bob Stoops likes the College Football Playoff but not overtime rules

Rick Horrow, Tanner Simkins

1 Min Read

Former University of Oklahoma football coach Bob Stoops discusses why he likes the College Football Playoff system and doesn’t want it to expand. Plus, he recommends a change to the overtime rules that he thinks would speed up games. Also, a look at some of the top sports business stories of 2017.

Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops celebrates after defeating the Auburn Tigers in the 2017 Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. USA Today/John David Mercer

Rick Horrow is the CEO of Horrow Sports. As an attorney and consultant, he has been the architect of 100+ deals worth more than $20 billion in sports, performing arts, and other urban infrastructure projects. Horrow pioneered the public/private partnership and infrastructure branding concepts that, to date, have enticed more than $4 billion in corporate funding to cities and development projects. The opinions expressed here and in videos and podcasts hosted by Rick are his alone and do not represent the views of Reuters.

