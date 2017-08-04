Fashion and fairways: Slice of life in Nairobi

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenyans go to the polls next week to choose a new president, members of parliament and regional authorities, with many jittery about the potential for violence after the vote.

Reuters photographer Siegfried Modola has produced a series of photos capturing daily life among the middle class and affluent in the capital Nairobi.

The photo essay includes images of Kenyans at fashion shows and horse racecourses, playing golf and enjoying the city's nightlife. They can be seen here: reut.rs/2hubmOY