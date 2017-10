Demonstrators carry sticks and tree branches as they run along a street in Mathare, Kenya August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya’s election commission is investigating claims by opposition leader Raila Odinga that its computer systems and vote-counting databases were hacked, resulting in “massive” fraud, its chairman said on Wednesday.

The commission was not into position to confirm or deny Odinga’s claims, commission chairman Wafula Chebukati told a news conference.