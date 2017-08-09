FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya rights commission questions some provisional vote tallies
August 9, 2017 / 10:46 AM / 5 days ago

Kenya rights commission questions some provisional vote tallies

1 Min Read

Demonstrators shout slogans and carry a banner in Mathare, Kenya August 9, 2017.Thomas Mukoya

NAIROBI (Reuters) - The Kenya Human Rights Commission said on Wednesday that it had discovered some discrepancies in an initial comparison between provisional results announced by the election commission and paper forms signed at polling stations by party agents.

It cited five examples, including a polling station in western Nandi county where the electoral board's website recorded 439 rejected votes but the paper form only had four. The commission is a well-known non-governmental organization.

Reporting by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Ed Cropley

