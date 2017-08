Kenyan riot policemen confront demonstrators supporting opposition leader Raila Odinga, after Odinga claimed "massive" fraud in this week's elections, in Kisumu, Kenya August 9, 2017.

ISIOLO, Kenya (Reuters) - One person was killed when a machete-wielding gang attacked a tallying center in Kenya's coastal Tana River county on Wednesday, and police shot dead two attackers, a witness said.

The slain election official was working for the ruling Jubilee party, said Hassan Barisa, a resident of Hola in Galole. Police confirmed the killing.