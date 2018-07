NAIROBI (Reuters) - Seven endangered black rhinos are dead after a botched relocation by Kenya’s wildlife service, local media reported on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Photographers and Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) personnel watch a female black rhino cross a road during a rhino translocation exercise In the Nairobi National Park, Kenya, June 26, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner/File Photo

Kenya’s Daily Nation newspaper reported that the rhinos had died in “unclear circumstances” at the Tsavo East National Park, and were among 14 that the wildlife service had begun moving last month from the capital Nairobi to Tsavo East.