Internet News
November 26, 2018 / 7:36 AM / in 2 hours

Luxury goods group Kering steps up digital strategy with new Apple deals

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A man looks at a window display outside a Gucci store, part of the Kering group, at Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district in Hong Kong January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

PARIS (Reuters) - French luxury goods group Kering announced new measures to step up its digital and e-commerce presence, which is among its fastest growing areas, including new partnerships with Apple Inc..

Kering, whose brands include Gucci and Saint Laurent, said it was working on a suite of new apps in partnership with Apple to be used by staff at its stores, and would have more control over e-commerce activities run with Yoox Net A Porter.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.