FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Deals - Americas
August 13, 2018 / 12:00 PM / in 2 hours

KKR plans to list its Indian businesses on local exchange: FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Investment firm KKR & Co (KKR.N) plans to list a bulk of its operations in India on the local stock exchange, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing four people involved in the matter.

The expected public offering of KKR's Indian unit excludes private equity operations, which are part of the company's broader Asia private equity business run out of Hong Kong, the FT report on.ft.com/2MeXXZZ said.

The timing of the potential IPO has not been finalised, the report said.

In India, KKR operates as a buyout company with a credit business that not only takes stakes in local companies but also lends to them.

KKR was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.