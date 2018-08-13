KKR plans to list its Indian businesses on local exchange: FT

(Reuters) - Investment firm KKR & Co (KKR.N) plans to list a bulk of its operations in India on the local stock exchange, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing four people involved in the matter.

The expected public offering of KKR's Indian unit excludes private equity operations, which are part of the company's broader Asia private equity business run out of Hong Kong, the FT report on.ft.com/2MeXXZZ said.

The timing of the potential IPO has not been finalised, the report said.

In India, KKR operates as a buyout company with a credit business that not only takes stakes in local companies but also lends to them.

KKR was not immediately available for comment.