FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
KKR to buy tool components maker Hyperion from Sandvik
Sections
Featured
Despite furore, Saudis seen on board with U.S. peace efforts
Conflict Over Jerusalem
Despite furore, Saudis seen on board with U.S. peace efforts
Uber agrees to settle U.S. lawsuit filed by India rape victim
Top News
Uber agrees to settle U.S. lawsuit filed by India rape victim
M.S. Dhoni is the hero of my 'Democracy's XI' - Sardesai
India Insight
M.S. Dhoni is the hero of my 'Democracy's XI' - Sardesai
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals - Americas
December 8, 2017 / 3:35 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

KKR to buy tool components maker Hyperion from Sandvik

Joshua Franklin

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Buyout firm KKR & Co LP (KKR.N) said on Friday it had agreed to buy industrial tool components manufacturer Hyperion from Sweden’s Sandvik (SAND.ST), its first acquisition of a relatively small manufacturing company.

The deal, which Sandvik said in a statement was worth 4 billion Swedish crowns ($471.6 million), signals a shift by KKR from its past focus on larger deals.

“We like the industry and we think this is a neat company with lots of additional potential,” Pete Stavros, the head of KKR’s industrials investment team, said in a telephone interview.

KKR said the deal was being funded through its $13.9 billion Americas XII Fund, which finished fundraising earlier this year.

Institutional and wealthy individuals have been increasingly eager to invest with private equity firms, which buy companies to sell a few years later for higher returns than available in public financial markets.

Buyout funds raised $66 billion in the third quarter, according to research firm Preqin, up 47 percent from the year-ago period. This cash influx into a growing number of private equity firms means the industry has an estimated $954 billion to invest.

KKR’s move to look at the smaller-sized, or middle-market, businesses opens the door for more deal opportunities, Stavros said.

“If you think about someone who, on my team, covers the building products sector, which is a very fragmented space, there’s just so much more transaction activity in the middle market,” he said. “This’ll give that person a lot more opportunities to look at.”

Fair Lawn, New Jersey-based Hyperion has around 1,400 employees. KKR will continue allowing staff to have a stake in the companies it invests in, a policy it believes helps to improve profitability.

($1 = 8.4824 Swedish crowns)

Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.