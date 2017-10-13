FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
October 13, 2017 / 8:59 AM / 8 days ago

Kobe Steel to pay client costs related to data fabrication: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Kobe Steel Ltd plans to pay customers’ costs related to the fabrication of data for its products, Chief Executive Hiroya Kawasaki told a news conference on Friday, but said the firm has not yet received any compensation requests.

Kobe Steel President and CEO Hiroya Kawasaki attends a news conference in Tokyo, Japan October 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Kobe Steel’s quality certification scandal widened on Friday as the company announced “inappropriate actions” related to data for nine additional products, including falsifying data or not carrying out required tests.

The company, Japan’s third-biggest steelmaker, said it had supplied affected products to about 500 companies in a scandal that has rippled through the global supply chain.

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
