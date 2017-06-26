FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 26, 2017 / 7:30 PM / a month ago

Possible $1.3 billion sale to Australia of military aircraft approved: Pentagon

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved a possible $1.3 billion sale to Australia of up to five Gulfstream G550 aircraft with Airborne Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance and Electronic Warfare mission systems, a Pentagon agency said on Monday.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement it told Congress of the approval on June 23. The prime contractor is L3 Technologies Inc (LLL.N) of Greenville, Texas, it said.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Writing by Eric Walsh

