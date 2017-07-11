FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
French fashion house Lanvin names Olivier Lapidus as new artistic director
July 11, 2017 / 7:29 AM / a month ago

French fashion house Lanvin names Olivier Lapidus as new artistic director

1 Min Read

A woman walks past a Lanvin store in Paris, France, January 12, 2017.Christian Hartmann

PARIS (Reuters) - Lanvin, France's oldest fashion brand, named on Tuesday Olivier Lapidus as its new artistic director, following the departure of Bouchra Jarrar.

Founded in 1889, Lanvin is one of France's last major independent fashion labels in an industry dominated by multi-brand groups such as LVMH and Kering.

It has been in turmoil since the shock sacking in 2015 of previous designer Alber Elbaz after a boardroom dispute and faces a deepening crisis amid slumping sales.

Olivier Lapidus, 59, is himself the son of the late, well-known French couturier Ted Lapidus.

Reporting by Pascale Denis; Writing by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Dominique Vidalon

