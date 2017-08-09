Brazil central bank sees rate cuts despite stronger job market

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s job market has recovered slightly faster than expected after a deep recession, but that should not prevent the central bank from cutting interest rates in coming months, bank president Ilan Goldfajn told Reuters on Wednesday.

“The job market is usually the last to improve, but that is happening slightly faster than we thought,” Goldfajn said in an interview for the Reuters Latin American Investment Summit.

Brazil’s economy added about 100,000 jobs so far this year, the Labor Ministry said later on Wednesday. The 2015-2016 recession cost Brazil nearly 3 million jobs though.

“When you look at the big picture, it’s a gradual recovery,” Goldfajn said, adding that the outlook for monetary policy remained unchanged, even after higher-than-expected inflation in July caused by a recent fuel tax hike.

The bank signaled last week in the minutes of its latest meeting that it was likely to slash the benchmark Selic rate BRCBMP=ECI by an additional 100-basis-points in September, to 8.25 percent. Economists expect the bank to cut the Selic rate further to 7.5 percent by year’s end, according to a central bank poll.

The rapid drop in interest rates from 14.25 percent in October has already been stimulating economic growth, he added, saying that policymakers are working to leave behind Brazil’s long past of double-digit interest rates.

“We don’t believe interest rates will be stuck where they are in the long run. We can have lower structural rates if we keep moving forward with economic reforms,” he said, mentioning a pension overhaul and a proposal to change long-term benchmark interest rates, both of which facing opposition in Congress.

Brazil's Central Bank President Ilan Goldfajn gestures during an interview with Reuters in Brasilia, Brazil August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Asked about whether the bank’s short-term guidance for monetary policy takes into account a potential watering down of the unpopular pension reform by legislators, Goldfajn said there is no direct relationship between possible outcomes and interest rates.

“We will look at whether the reforms will put public finances into shape, if they will let Brazil grow faster and if they will let structural interest rates fall,” Goldfajn said, addressing long-term impact of the reforms.

He acknowledged Brazil has enjoyed favorable conditions in global markets that are likely to continue in coming months. He added nevertheless that the bank will not rush to unwind its stock of currency swaps.

Goldfajn added there is no urgency in allowing banks to deposit excess reserves at the central bank, a measure to control liquidity that has been considered by policymakers since last year but never implemented.

He also said he has favored keeping Brazil’s inflation targeting regime tied to calendar years because Brazil is in the middle of a process of disinflation.

“It is better to keep slowing inflation until a point where you want it to be for good, and then you can set a target that is valid not only for the end of the year, but for all months.”

