Latvian PM says central bank chief should resign

RIGA (Reuters) - The head of Latvia’s central bank should resign following his detention by the anti-corruption agency, Prime Minister Maris Kucinskis said on Monday.

Latvia’s Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau detained Governor Ilmars Rimsevics on Saturday after searching his house and office.

“I can’t imagine that a governor of the Bank of Latvia detained over such a serious accusation could work,” Kucinskis told Latvian television .

“So in his case, of course, I think that he should himself (resign).”

Rimsevics’ lawyer has said the detention of the central bank Governor is unlawful.

The government is holding an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss the case and the anti-corruption agency will hold a news conference at 1100 GMT.

Neither the anti-corruption agency nor Rimsevics’ lawyer has commented on the reason for his detention.

The Latvian central bank is an independent institution and Rimsevics has been its head since 2001. He has been a member of the European Central Bank’s Governing Council since January 2014, when Latvia adopted the euro.