Lebanon central bank governor says currency stable

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s central bank governor affirmed the stability of the Lebanese currency on Sunday in a statement carried by the state-run National News Agency following the surprise resignation of prime minister Saad al-Hariri.

Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh speaks during an interview with Reuters at his office in Central Bank in Beirut, Lebanon October 24, 2017.REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Governor Riad Salameh cited financial operations carried out by the central bank and the cooperation with the banking sector in his assessment. The Lebanese pound is pegged at a rate of around 1,500 to the dollar.