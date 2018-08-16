FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 16, 2018 / 1:09 AM / in 17 minutes

Lenovo swings to forecast-beating first quarter profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese PC maker Lenovo Group swung to a profit and beat estimates in the first quarter on Thursday, helped by a sharp jump in revenue.

The Lenovo logo is seen in this illustration photo January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

Net profit came in at $77 million for the three months ended in June, compared with a loss of $72.3 million in the same period a year.

That was ahead of an average estimate of $59.37 million from six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 19 percent from a year earlier to $11.91 billion, compared with an average analyst estimate of $11.26 billion.

(This version of the story corrects figure in paragraph three to “million” from “billion”.)

Reporting by Sijia Jiang and Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
