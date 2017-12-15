FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HK's Li & Fung set to open up 6.6 percent on $1.1 billion divestment
Sections
Featured
In-flight sexual assaults often unreported
Analysis
In-flight sexual assaults often unreported
Cadavers in ballroom: Doctors practice their craft in hotels
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Cadavers in ballroom: Doctors practice their craft in hotels
International reaction to arrest of Reuters reporters in Myanmar
Myanmar
International reaction to arrest of Reuters reporters in Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals - Asia
December 15, 2017 / 1:31 AM / 2 days ago

HK's Li & Fung set to open up 6.6 percent on $1.1 billion divestment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Shares of Li & Fung Ltd (0494.HK) were set to open up 6.6 percent on Friday after the global exporter said it would divest its furniture, beauty and sweaters businesses for $1.1 billion.

The stock was set to open at HK$4.35, the highest open since May 2016. That compared to a 0.6 percent fall for the benchmark index .HSI.

    Li & Fung said it would divest the furniture, beauty and sweaters businesses, which are still under margin pressure with declining profitability, to a consortium comprising major shareholder Fung Holdings (1937) Ltd and one of China’s top private equity firms, Hony Capital.

    The company said it would pay a special dividend of $520 million to shareholders.

    UBS maintains a “buy” rating on the stock, saying the divestment of a shrinking business will allow Li & Fung to improve its capital structure and to focus on growth segments.

    Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.