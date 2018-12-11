Vodafone says still expects EU to okay Liberty Global deal in mid-2019

FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a phone as she passes a Vodafone store in London, Britain May 16, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Vodafone (VOD.L) said on Tuesday that it continues to expect EU antitrust regulators to approve its plan buy of some Liberty Global (LBTYA.O) assets by mid-2019.

The comment came after the European Commission opened a full-scale investigation into the deal, which will see Vodafone acquire Liberty Global’s assets in Germany and eastern Europe. The EU competition enforcer said the deal may reduce competition in Germany and the Czech Republic.