Deals - Americas
December 11, 2018 / 4:36 PM / Updated an hour ago

Vodafone says still expects EU to okay Liberty Global deal in mid-2019

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a phone as she passes a Vodafone store in London, Britain May 16, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Vodafone (VOD.L) said on Tuesday that it continues to expect EU antitrust regulators to approve its plan buy of some Liberty Global (LBTYA.O) assets by mid-2019.

The comment came after the European Commission opened a full-scale investigation into the deal, which will see Vodafone acquire Liberty Global’s assets in Germany and eastern Europe. The EU competition enforcer said the deal may reduce competition in Germany and the Czech Republic.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.