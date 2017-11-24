FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Linde gets 90 percent shareholder backing for Praxair merger
November 24, 2017 / 6:53 PM / Updated a day ago

Linde gets 90 percent shareholder backing for Praxair merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Industrial gases group Linde (LING.DE) said on Friday it had received approval from 90 percent of its shareholders for its planned $80 billion tie-up with Praxair (PX.N).

Linde Group logo is seen at a company building in Munich-Pullach, Germany August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle/File Photo

If the merger completes, Linde would be in a position to initiate a so-called squeeze-out of minority shareholders under German law, Linde said in an update on the merger as required under stock exchange rules.

It said that no decision with respect to such a squeeze-out had yet been taken. The deal is subject to regulatory approvals.

Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Susan Fenton

