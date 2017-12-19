FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lloyd's of London insurers add three billion pounds capital in 2017 after big catastrophe losses
Sections
Featured
Full Brexit in January 2021 as EU sets transition deadline
WORLD
Full Brexit in January 2021 as EU sets transition deadline
Offshore oil searches back in fashion - just not in Asia
Oil Exploration
Offshore oil searches back in fashion - just not in Asia
Broad not up to it, Cook has 'scars', says Australia's Johnson
CRICKET
Broad not up to it, Cook has 'scars', says Australia's Johnson
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 19, 2017 / 1:23 PM / in a day

Lloyd's of London insurers add three billion pounds capital in 2017 after big catastrophe losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Insurers in the specialist Lloyd’s of London have added 3 billion pounds ($4.01 billion) in capital following large natural catastrophe losses in 2017, the market’s senior executives said.

FILE PHOTO: A general view shows the Lloyd's building in London, Britain, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo

The capital has been provided “to restore capital resources to the level prior to the Q3 2017 loss events and to cover changes in capital requirements for 2018 underwriting”, chairman Bruce Carnegie-Brown and chief executive Inga Beale said in an annual email to the market. 

“No syndicate has ceased trading due to the storms,” they added.

This year could be the costliest on record for insurance losses due to natural catastrophes, industry specialists say, following three hurricanes in the U.S. and Caribbean, earthquakes in Mexico and wildfires still burning in California.

Lloyd‘s, the world’s leading player in specialist commercial insurance, houses more than 80 underwriting syndicates.

Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, Editing by Lawrence White

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.