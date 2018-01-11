Lockheed enhances capability of its Aegis missile-defense system

(Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp said on Thursday it had connected key components of its new long-range discrimination radar (LRDR) with its Aegis Ashore missile-defense system to enhance Aegis’s capabilities.

FILE PHOTO: The Missile Defense Agency conducts the first intercept flight test of a land-based Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense weapon system from the Aegis Ashore Missile Defense Test Complex in Kauai, Hawaii, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/U.S. Missile Defense Agency/Leah Garton/Handout via Reuters

With this technology, the Aegis missile-defense system - a collection of radar stations and interceptors - will be simultaneously able to detect threats from longer distances and combat targets with reduced reaction time, the U.S. weapons maker said.

In December, Japan decided to expand its ballistic missile defense system with Lockheed’s ground-based Aegis in response to a growing threat from North Korean rockets.

Japan intends to build two Aegis Ashore batteries that will likely cost at least $2 billion and are not expected to be operational at least until 2023.

Raytheon Co’s solid-state radar offering, SPY-6, would be a competitor to Lockheed’s improved offering.