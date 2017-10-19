FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wal-Mart near deal to give Lord & Taylor website space: WSJ
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Sports
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals - Americas
October 19, 2017 / 11:36 AM / in 3 days

Wal-Mart near deal to give Lord & Taylor website space: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) is near a deal to give department store chain Lord & Taylor dedicated space on its walmart.com website, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

File Photo: Shopping carts are seen outside a new Wal-Mart Express store in Chicago July 26, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress/Files

Retailers including Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA.N) offer dedicated space to brands on their website. Such arrangements allow companies to increase traffic to their e-commerce platforms and let retailers boost their online assortment.

Financial terms of such a deal could not be ascertained, the newspaper said. Wal-Mart did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Lord & Taylor will continue to operate its own website, but shoppers at lordandtaylor.com will be able to pick up and return items at Wal-Mart’s 4,700 U.S. retail stores, the WSJ reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago and Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.