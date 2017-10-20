FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
L'Oreal CEO foresees no changes in the shareholding of the company
Sections
Featured
Rahul Gandhi seeks revival in PM Narendra Modi's backyard
Politics
Rahul Gandhi seeks revival in PM Narendra Modi's backyard
In America, almost anyone can sell the dead
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
In America, almost anyone can sell the dead
Infosys posts strong profit, cuts full-year revenue forecast
COMPANY RESULTS
Infosys posts strong profit, cuts full-year revenue forecast
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals - Europe
October 20, 2017 / 8:07 AM / in 4 days

L'Oreal CEO foresees no changes in the shareholding of the company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - L‘Oreal (OREP.PA) Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon said on Friday he did not foresee changes in the shareholding structure of the French cosmetics group following the death of major shareholder Lillian Bettencourt last month.

Jean-Paul Agon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of cosmetics company L'Oreal arrives for the funeral ceremony for French businesswoman and billionaire Liliane Bettencourt in Neuilly-sur-Seine near Paris, France, September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Asked whether the company’s shareholding structure was likely to change in the coming months, Agon said: “Nothing has changed...I do not foresee changes in the shareholding of L‘Oreal,”

The death of billionaire Bettencourt raised questions over how L‘Oreal’s founding family and major shareholder Nestle (NESN.S) would manage their stakes in the world’s biggest cosmetics firm.

Bettencourt’s family owns 33 percent of L‘Oreal. Nestle retains a 23 percent stake in the company.

Agon would not say if there were discussions ongoing with Nestle.

Reporting by Sarah White, Writing by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Richard Lough

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.