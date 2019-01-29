LVMH boss says has no hand in activist Elliott targeting Pernod

FILE PHOTO: A logo is seen on a bottle of the Ricard aniseed-flavoured beverage displayed during French drinks maker Pernod Ricard news conference to announce the company annual results in Paris, France, August 29, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - LVMH, owner of Moet & Chandon champagne and Hennessy cognac, does not want to destabilize Pernod Ricard and has nothing to do with activist investor Elliott buying a stake in the French spirits group, its Chairman and CEO said on Tuesday.

LVMH billionaire boss Bernard Arnault, who described relations with Pernod Ricard CEO Alexandre Ricard as “friendly, made the comments at a news conference on the luxury group’s annual results.

There has been media speculation that Pernod’ rivals like LVMH or Diageo could have their eyes on some of the brands of Pernod Ricard which is facing pressure from Elliott to bolster its profit margins.

U.S. activist fund Elliott said in December it had spent around 930 million euros ($1.1 billion) to build a stake of just over 2.5 percent in the world’s second-biggest spirits maker.

Elliott has called on Pernod Ricard to raise profit margins to bring them more in line with larger rival Diageo and improve governance.