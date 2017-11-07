FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lyft COO Rex Tibbens to quit by year end
November 7, 2017 / 3:31 AM / in 2 days

Lyft COO Rex Tibbens to quit by year end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. ride-hailing service Lyft Inc’s Chief Operating Officer Rex Tibbens plans to step down by the end of the year, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

FILE PHOTO: An illuminated sign appears in a Lyft ride-hailing car in Los Angeles, California, U.S. September 21, 2017. Picture taken September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Tibbens’ move comes at a time when Lyft is close to hiring an advisory firm for it’s proposed initial public offering and it is crucial for the company to have these roles filled as it’s going public.

A Lyft spokesman confirmed the departure of Tibbens when contacted by Reuters.

Lyft has started looking for Rex’s successor, the memo said.

Axios website earlier reported Tibbens’ move to step down.

Reporting by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru and Heather Somerville in San Francisco; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

