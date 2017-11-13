FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lyft to drive into Canada in first international foray
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Rights groups dismiss army's self-exoneration of atrocities
Myanmar
Rights groups dismiss army's self-exoneration of atrocities
Sri Lanka unlikely to break test duck in India
Cricket
Sri Lanka unlikely to break test duck in India
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology Photos
November 13, 2017 / 2:02 PM / in 19 hours

Lyft to drive into Canada in first international foray

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Ride-hailing firm Lyft Inc said on Monday it would launch its service in Toronto, marking the first international expansion for the U.S.-based rival of Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL].

An illuminated sign appears in a Lyft ride-hailing car in Los Angeles, California, U.S. September 21, 2017. Picture taken September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

"Before you know it, Lyft will be coming to you live in Toronto," the company said in a blogpost, without giving a launch date. lft.to/2AFQ5at

Lyft is crossing into Canada at a time when rival Uber has opted out of operating in Quebec, Canada’s second-most populous province, to avoid following tough new regulations for drivers.

Lyft raised $1 billion in October, in a financing round led by CapitalG, the growth investment fund of Alphabet Inc and had in September hired an initial public offering advisory firm.

Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.